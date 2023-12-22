For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews the musical remake of the film ‘The Color Purple.’

The original film was based on the book by the same name, and this version is based on the Broadway musical. It is a story of a Black woman living in the American south of the early 20th century.

Swift says the performances are great, but it was also difficult to not think about Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey playing the roles of Celie Johnson and Sofia. While, the story is overall dark, Swift says, “The message…it’s so joyful about sisterhood and family and finding your sisters in all the women that you meet. On the musical side, she thinks the choreography and vocal performances are spot on.

‘The Color Purple’ is in theaters on Christmas Day.