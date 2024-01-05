For this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift reviews the new film ‘The Iron Claw.’

The Sean Durkin film, starring Zac Efron, is biopic about the wrestling Von Erich family, focused on Kevin Von Erich, played by Efron.

Swfit describes the film as “profoundly moving, emotional, and tragic.” In fact, the true story is so tragic, that they cut out major hard points in the family’s history. She says the story takes center stage over the very well-done wrestling aspects, and you don’t need to be a wrestling fan to love the film. Swift also says that, while the film is relatively unknown at the moment, she expects it to be in the running for major awards, bringing it to the attention of even more people.

You can catch ‘The Iron Claw’ in theaters now.