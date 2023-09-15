For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the start of season of 3 of Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” as well as the previous seasons.

The show stars actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with appearances from John Hamm in the third season. As the name of the show suggests, it focuses on the workplace dealings of a morning TV show.

In relation to the first two seasons, Swift says the show makes a bit of a shift in tone. She says that the first two seasons have a sense of, “…human truth. And in season three, there are no more moments of human truth, but it’s still fun!”

Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show,’ along with the first two seasons, is available now to stream of Apple TV+. New episodes premiere every Wednesday.