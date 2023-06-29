“We’re in the Village of Beecher Falls — within sight, actually, of a Canadian border crossing — with Steve Perkins, the executive director of the Vermont Historical Society,” Mike Hoey said. “Steve, a famous name in American furniture is what brings us here this week.”

“Absolutely, Mike, right up here in the Northeast Kingdom talking about Ethan Allen furniture,” Perkins continued. “I think most people have heard about it, that it started here — one of the biggest furniture factories, really, in New England in its time. So, we’re going to talk to Dennis Fuller, who’s the chairman of the Canaan Historical Society.”

“Dennis, when you were teaching us about the history of the logging industry in this area, you told us that something had to be done with the more dense varieties of wood that could not be floated down the Connecticut River — which led to this,” Hoey noted. “So, how did that start to come about?”

“It started as a sawmill,” Fuller replied. “A gentleman came up from Concord, New Hampshire, George Comins, and built a sawmill (in 1894) right on the Canadian border. There was an agreement made by businessmen from Canada who had sawmills up there and businesspeople from the Canaan and Beecher Falls area that needed jobs other than running logs down the river. And the hardwood logs, of course, wouldn’t float, so they had to have a place to sell their hardwood logs.

“(In 1895), the agreement was made to build a (furniture factory) with volunteer labor. People would sign up and say, ‘I’ll work two weeks for free if you’ll give me a job when the business has started’. (It was called) the Beecher Falls Manufacturing (Company) at the time; they started out making bedroom furniture. (After 30 or 40 years), you had the Depression, so the factory had to close. People moved away, but then a bunch of local people started buying into it (to re-launch it as a going concern).”

“And you’ve shown us quite a few of those stock purchase agreements, in fact,” Hoey observed.

“Yeah, there were stock purchase agreements sold, $100 a share, paid back at a dollar a week out of their paychecks,” Fuller said.

Perkins asked, while pointing to a statue of Ethan Allen, “Where does this guy come in?”

“Well, it’s a story that goes with it,” Fuller replied. “There were a bunch of office people from — at the time, it was called Baumritter Corporation; it was chartered out of Massachusetts — and they were sitting around (in 1939), and they were deciding what they were going to do as far as a (new) line of furniture.

“They picked a name of a nephew of some governor that was hard to pronounce and didn’t make any sense. Stewart Holbrook happened to be around at the time, and Stewart Holbrook — he was born in Newport, grew up in this area and he became a writer. He happened to show up at this meeting they had at a hotel down in (Colebrook, New Hampshire). Somebody had invited him, and he said, ‘well, that’s a stupid name for furniture’.

“He said, ‘I just wrote a biography of Ethan Allen; what better name for a furniture factory in Vermont than Ethan Allen?’.” (The office personnel agreed with Holbrook’s suggestion, and the furniture line they named after Allen proved so popular that the company itself eventually changed its name to Ethan Allen Furnishings.)

“Ethan Allen Furniture really became, by the middle of the 20th century, one of the best-known names in furniture, really, in the world,” Perkins said.

“It did; I mean, it drove the whole town, the whole area,” Fuller continued. “People came from Canada to work. People came from different towns in New Hampshire, and when I was a kid, there (were) anywhere from 400 to 600 people working here. I worked here; whole families worked here.

“There’s probably 90 to 100 people that work here now (after the company downsized the factory in 2009, laying off nearly 250 people.) They cut the dimensions (of the lumber) and ship it over to Orleans. There’s trucks back and forth every day, and Orleans got all of the manufacturing positions that didn’t go overseas.”

“So, you can still buy Ethan Allen furniture today,” Perkins concluded.

“Around here, you can find it — any yard sale will have the good stuff,” Fuller said.