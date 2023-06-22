“Logging was important (to the area) because it was about the only thing you could do besides farm,” Canaan Historical Society chairman Dennis Fuller said. “And the farmers needed something to do in the winter — and people down below needed building materials, lumber for housing.

“So, they decided the cheapest thing to do was cut the logs (and) pile them up next to the river. When the snow melted in the spring and the ice went out, (they would) kick them all in the river and follow it down to Holyoke and places in Massachusetts where there were some large sawmills.

“The first log drive was in the late 1800s, around 1888. People down below, on the southern end of the Connecticut River, were using the river for recreational purposes. They’d be out boating or something, and all of a sudden, here comes a flotilla of logs. Laws were passed that they were not allowed to send logs down the river anymore, so 1915 was the last of the big log drives.

“That was dangerous. I mean, you have a pile of logs on the side of the river, and there’s a guy down in front of that, and you know that if they broke loose, he was a dead man.”

“This thing (in the historical society’s collection) jumped out (at me),” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “So, what’s this for?”

“Well, it’s called a scaler’s tool, and you would run this down a log to find out how long it is,” Fuller replied. “There’s markings every one foot. This is three feet, two feet, so they would run it down the log and figure out how many feet they had, and this would determine the circumference of the log at various points.”

“Much like a slide rule,” Mike Hoey observed.

“It is! It’s a slide rule,” Fuller continued. “And it would tell you approximately how many board-feet you can get out of a log.”

“Dennis, you mentioned Holyoke, Massachusetts in passing a little bit earlier,” Hoey said. “I grew up in Holyoke, and when I was growing up, my parents had one of these in their garage. When I was a child in the ’80s and ’90s, I never knew what it was. It looks like it might be a harpoon or a fishing spear — but we’re talking about logging, so that’s definitely not what it is.”

“When you put a couple of million board-feet of logs into the river, they’re going to get tangled up,” Fuller said. “This (pike pole) was used to move them around, and the longer ones also, to push logs back into the river.”

“To break up logjams,” Hoey said.

“And they were known, some of these log drives are known, to take out covered bridges,” Fuller added. “Brattleboro, I think, lost part of a bridge.”

“You could see why they banned them after a while,” Perkins noted. “Dennis, if people want to learn more about logging up here in the North Country, how could they find out?”

“We don’t have a personal Historical Society telephone number,” Fuller answered. “We’re upstairs over the Alice Ward Library. The number there is (802) 266-7135, but we have a website and we have a Facebook page.”

The logging industry in Vermont’s northeast corner also led to the creation of one of America’s best-known furniture brands. It used to be headquartered there and still has a factory there, and we’ll talk about it next week.