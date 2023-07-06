“Steve, you’ve picked a just about ideal day to take us to the Lake Champlain Islands,” Mike Hoey said. “But what brings us (to the Grand Isle-North Hero line)?”

“Mike, we’re going to be talking about movable bridges,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “It’s not just what we think about as drawbridges — which really are something you’d find in a castle over a moat — but any sort of bridge that has an element that will move out of the way so that a boat can get through. Vermont, we’re a landlocked state, so where do you find them historically? Generally, around Lake Champlain. This is actually the last one.”

“Okay,” Hoey said. “(I) had no idea that this was the only one left. I was aware that there had once been more than one, so what others were there?”

“North of us, getting from Vermont to the peninsula that’s Alburgh and then over to Rouses Point, New York,” Perkins continued. “Before that, people had used ferries to get around, but the coming of the railroads is what really pushed this idea. So, you know the (Colchester) Causeway, the island line we all love. You can ride your bike on it now, today, where you can go from Colchester Point to South Hero. That was a railroad line.”

“It makes sense,” Hoey noted. “It’s very long, very straight and very narrow.”

“It did made a lot of sense,” Perkins continued. “Railroads went ahead and built them, and then the people who were boating said, ‘hey, wait a minute; there’s a commerce that travels on this lake, too, and you’ve now blocked us off’. So, the railroad would put a piece of bridge that rotated. When it swings open, you get a small navigable channel.

“And it wasn’t until the the 20th century that people say, ‘hey, we want to get over these bridges with cars as well’. The problem with the swing bridges is the — where you could put your boat through, the passage — was constricted because there was a pier right in the middle, like a pivot point for the bridge. And they were prone to breaking down, so over time, a few of those got replaced by bascule bridges.

“(It’s a) French term for what we think of as drawbridges, and that’s where there’s a counterweight on either one section or two sections to open them like this. So, the bridge that was here — that was just recently replaced — was a (1953) bascule bridge. The new one basically replaces it in somewhat the same spot, roughly the same size, operates in the same manner.

“But other places in the islands — what’s even cheaper than a bridge that moves? A bridge that doesn’t move! So really, over the last 20 years, we’ve seen all the remaining movable bridges replaced by large fixed spans.”

“In some of these instances, you can see the pilings where the previous bridges would have been,” Hoey said.

“Absolutely, and if you want to learn more about these bridges or see their evidence, they’re really evident, especially here in the islands. Like, we’re standing on the old abutment and there’s a road you can walk down. That was the old approach road. Same thing if you go to the Swanton-Alburgh Bridge or the Alburgh-Rouses Point Bridge.”

“You also have, I understand, a written resource that people can use,” Hoey said.

“It’s ‘Crossings: A History of Vermont Bridges’ by Bob McCullough,” Perkins added. “And it really is a very comprehensive book about bridges and the history of bridges and how people cross bodies of water.”