“We’re on Route 22A in Orwell,” Mike Hoey said. “Steve, what brings us here this week?”

“We are on the site of the Mount Independence Military Road, which connected Mount Independence on down through Hubbardton,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “And so we’re going to head over to ‘the Mount’, as they call it, which is a state historic site managed by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.”

“Okay, Mike,” Hoey said. “Since we’re in a new location along the trails now, why don’t you help reorient us by giving us a little bit of guidance as to what we can see surrounding us and which direction we’re facing?”

“This is what we call the Overlook Point on the Baldwin Trail,” Mount Independence site interpreter Mike Blakeslee said. “That way is south to Skenesborough (which is now Whitehall, New York). That way is north to Ticonderoga and Crown Point and Canada.”

“It’s the summer of 1777,” Perkins said. “And there’s a British army under General (John) Burgoyne coming down (Lake Champlain).”

“Some say (Burgoyne’s army had) as many as 20,000 (soldiers) coming down the lake,” Blakeslee continued. “Can you imagine that? Late June, early July of 1777, you’re here — and you start to hear chopping and digging noises across the lake, and you see that there’s cannons on top of the hill aimed in this direction! The British had taken and built a battery and placed cannons on the top of Mount Defiance. The British could not only fire in this direction, but they could also see everything that was going on here. The entire mountain was bare. There were no trees here. There were no trees for miles around here because of firewood needs.

“This was considered ‘the Gibraltar of New England’. General (Arthur) St. Clair made the decision that he didn’t have enough men to support holding this ground. It would take 8,000 men to actually man (Fort) Ticonderoga and here, and he had 2,500 or so available because a lot of them had been shipped down to help General Washington, so they very quietly abandoned these works (in the overnight hours of July 6, 1777).

“The only problem was — there was a French officer who set fire to his cabin, which lit up the entire mountain. The British were able to figure out what was going on and thereby mobilized their troops to come across the bridge, which was still intact, and take the Mount.”

“Very close to where we’re standing right now, that bridge,” Hoey added.

“The bridge was,” Blakeslee agreed. “It was down over there — just north of here.”

“Burgoyne’s army lost at the Battle of Saratoga (in October),” Perkins said. “And not that it ended hostilities, but it kind of shut down the clash of large armies in the northern theater.”

“Most of the American families along Lake Champlain actually abandoned their farms when the British came down,” Blakeslee said.

Perkins asked, “So, Mike, how can people visit this site today?”

“In the fall, winter and spring when we’re closed down, the trails are still open and the interpretive signs are here,” Blakeslee replied. “So you can walk the trails and you can soak in the history, especially when the leaves are off the trees. We always leave brochures on the front door (of the museum) with a trail map and numbers that you can use to find your way.”

“And during the spring and summer, the museum is here and there’s reenactments and all sorts of stuff,” Perkins noted.

“There is, yes,” Blakeslee concluded.