“We’re (on Beckley Hill Road) in the Town of Barre with Steve Perkins,” Mike Hoey said. “Steve, a bygone element of Vermont health care brings us here this week.”

“It does, Mike,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “The building that’s behind us used to be the Washington County Sanatorium, and it was in business from the 1920s up until about 1960, when the state finally closed it down. And it’s one of many sanatoriums that were built around Vermont and, really, built around the Northeast.”

“It’s definitely a term that most of us have likely heard at one time or another,” Hoey said. “But what is a sanatorium?”

“A very interesting movement in medicine that dates back to kind of the mid-19th century but really got going, especially in the U.S., in the early 20th century,” Perkins answered. “(It was) meant to treat people who had pulmonary issues, so anything from asthma to what we most commonly associate with a sanatorium, tuberculosis.

“This idea behind a sanatorium was — if you had problems with your lungs, the best thing to do is to get clean, fresh air. They had porches on them, and if you see older hospitals around as you’re driving through Vermont, you’ll notice they have these balconies or porches.

“If you look back through, say, late Victorian novels or early 20th century (novels), they talk about people maybe having ‘consumption’ or they need to go to the mountains to get the air to help their lungs breathe. So, that was the thought. They were both built by the state and there were also private ones as well.”

“But this particular one — since you mentioned it had been closed down by the state — was a state facility right here,” Hoey said.

“It was,” Perkins continued. “There was a very large one in Randolph as well. And then, the official state sanatorium was in Pittsford, and that’s now the (Vermont Police Academy). What eventually shut them down was the discovery of antibiotics.”

“This facility has a current use, too,” Hoey observed.

“It does, yeah,” Perkins noted. “It’s part of the Washington County Mental Health system, and it houses the administrative offices for children, youth and family services. There were people who would enter a sanatorium and live there for, like, ten years, and sometimes they’d get better and sometimes they didn’t.”

“I believe you have an example to personalize that concept for us,” Hoey said. “Including a piece of literature!”

“At the Vermont Historical Society, we have a great collection of photographs and diaries and letters from a woman named Ruth Haynes Ovitt,” Perkins continued. “She was a Vermonter, and she ended up getting tuberculosis as a young woman shortly after her daughter was born, and then ended up here — and she wrote poetry.

“This is (titled) ‘My Little Girl’:

There is a picture of her on the dresser nearby;

My small daughter, so young, sweet and sly.

‘Tis the first thing I see in the morning light

and I always tell her a soft good night.

When I’m sad, she seems to help the day through,

though of course, there is nothing at all she can do.

She can’t really know how much I miss her

or how very often I long to kiss her.

She just looks at me with a dear little smile

and then I know it is all worthwhile.

May God keep her same and in her heart a song

and grant that I may not be away too long.

“So, Ruth wrote that in January of 1927. Unfortunately, she died later that year here at this sanatorium — so, it was a very big part of people’s lives until the invention of antibiotics.

“And you can travel around the state and look at old hospitals and look at buildings. You see the big porches like this one has on the front, and perhaps they were a sanatorium.”