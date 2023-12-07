“You know, we’ve just celebrated Thanksgiving,” Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins said. “And I was eating some turkey and thinking about ‘what are we going to talk about at This Place in History?’, and Vermont has this really interesting connection to turkeys.

“All right, so this (quotation) is from a publication from the Ferrisburgh Historical Society…

‘Ted Kimball of North Ferrisburgh recalls the old-timers saying that years ago, before the advent of moto freight, farm animals such as turkeys were driven to market. …Martin’s Hotel on Route 7 in North Ferrisburgh was a favorite watering hole for drivers and their varmints alike.'”

“And I take it, then, Steve — based on where we are right now — that this former motel behind us sits on the same parcel that Martin’s Hotel once would have been on,” Mike Hoey said.

“The Martin House, not what we see there, was right on that corner,” Perkins agreed. “And it wasn’t just here in North Ferrisburgh. It really was from all over the state, and even turkeys (were) being driven down from Quebec.

“So, no refrigeration; how do you get your meat to a city table? In the early 19th century — really the 1820s, 1830s, 1840s — Vermont farmers would raise maybe 50, 100 birds, and they would start driving themselves down the road to Boston. I mean, we’re talking a 300-mile walk. (In the) early 19th century, we didn’t really have this regular holiday of Thanksgiving, so turkey almost found its way to those tables for the Christmas holiday.”

“Right,” Hoey noted. “(Thanksgiving was) not (a federal holiday) until Lincoln’s presidency.”

“Yeah, it was cold,” Perkins continued. “The ground was hard, and this was hard on the birds. And now — you’re making a bird walk 300 miles. You don’t want it to lose its weight, so the birds would forage along the way. They’d also have wagons with corn; they’d feed them every night so they would keep their weight up. Some farmers even dipped the feet of the birds in tar so it would give them, almost, little shoes so that their feet wouldn’t hurt.

“The birds they had were much closer to wild turkeys (than to the turkeys we think of now). They were bigger, but they were able to fly a little bit, and so when they stopped for the night, they would fly up into trees or onto the roofs of houses and barns. (There are) even stories of so many of them roosting that they broke the roofs of schoolhouses and things like that. I mean, they weighed 25 pounds apiece!

“Usually, the drivers lived rough. They would find an area with trees so the birds could go up into the branches, and then they’d camp. They’d stay in their wagons or live outside. Often during these drives and even on the farms, they would attach bells to some of the turkeys, so you know where they were — maybe keep predators away.

“We (at the Vermont Historical Society) have one, so I was so excited to find this. This is a turkey bell. This is a little later. This is a 20th-century turkey bell, but this was used on a farm in Vermont.

“Come visit us at the Vermont Historical Society, especially our library. We have a lot of resources and we’ve got some good articles, and we actually have a wonderful book (“The Great Turkey Drive” by Charles Morrow Wilson). It’s a fiction book and it was published for young adults (in the 1960s), but it’s a fictionalized account of a Vermont-to-Boston turkey drive.”