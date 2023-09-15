(Our Auto Expert) — The 2023 Detroit Auto Show has rolled into Motown, bringing a wave of excitement and innovation. This year’s event featured a dazzling array of vehicles, from luxury sedans to rugged trucks, all vying for the spotlight. Join us as we explore some of the standout stars of the show.

Cadillac CT5: Setting the Sales Chart Ablaze

Cadillac has been on fire with consumers, reporting a staggering 70% increase in sales last month. The CT5, in particular, has been leading the charge with its best year-to-date sales ever. Now, let’s dive into what’s in store for the 2025 model year:

A More Sophisticated Face: The 2025 CT5 sports a new and refined look, thanks to its LED headlamps and a larger, imposing grille.

A Splash of Color: The CT5 boasts a fresh color palette to suit every taste.

Tech-Tastic Interior: Inside, you’ll find a jaw-dropping 33-inch LED color touchscreen with a remarkable 9K resolution. Yes, you read that right – 9K! It also comes with Google built-in, featuring Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play, and 5G Wi-Fi. And if that’s not enough, there’s even built-in Amazon Alexa.

Cutting-Edge Safety: With built-in steering assist and intersection automatic emergency braking, safety gets a boost.

Power Under the Hood: The CT5 offers two refined turbo power plants.

Taking on the Germans: With these updates, Cadillac is ready to take on stiff competition from the German automakers.

2024 GMC Acadia: Bigger, Bolder, and More High-Tech

The 2024 GMC Acadia steps onto the stage with some major changes:

Size Matters: The Acadia has bulked up, featuring a longer wheelbase, wider body, and taller stance.

Bold Exterior: Its exterior gets a bold makeover, ensuring it stands out in a crowd.

Tech-Savvy Interior: Inside, you’ll find a stunning 15-inch portrait premium infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch driver info screen.

Safety First: With up to nine available camera views and twenty new safety features, including side bicycle alerts, the Acadia prioritizes your well-being.

Family-Friendly: It can seat up to eight passengers and offers 80% more cargo space behind the third row.

Power Boost: With more horsepower, it can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Trim Variety: Choose from the AT4 trim for off-road dominance or the Denali trim for unmatched premium luxury, complete with 22-inch wheels.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus: A Sanctuary on Wheels

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus arrives with a fresh look and feel:

Commanding Design: Its exterior receives a commanding redesign.

Luxurious Interior: Inside, the cabin is reimagined to offer a sanctuary of sights, sounds, touch, and even scent.

Ultimate Comfort: Lincoln aims to rejuvenate passengers with massaging seats.

Blue Cruise 1.2: Experience a new level of autonomous driving with the Level 2 autonomous feature, Blue Cruise 1.2.

High-Tech Display: The floating horizon instrument panel is seamlessly integrated into the new display.

Variety of Trims: There’s a Nautilus for every taste in three distinct trim levels.

2024 Jeep Gladiator: Where Rugged Meets Style

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator brings a fresh look to the iconic brand:

Bold Grille: It features a new, more streamlined 7-slat grille.

Antenna Integration: The antenna is cleverly integrated into the windshield.

Wheel Options Galore: Jeep offers seven all-new wheel options to suit your style.

Versatile Choices: With three roof and three-door options, including removable half doors, you can customize it to your heart’s content.

Unmatched Capability: The Gladiator offers outstanding off-road capability, max towing, and best-in-class payload.

Refined Interior: Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch standard touchscreen and standard 1st and 2nd-row side curtain airbags.

2024 Ford F-150: America’s Best Seller, Year After Year

Ford proudly presents the 2024 F-150:

An American Icon: The F-150 has been America’s best-selling truck for 46 years and the best-selling vehicle for 41 years, all proudly assembled in the U.S.

Unmatched Scale: If you lined up all the F-Series trucks sold, they would stretch from Detroit to LA and overshoot LA by 2,400 miles.

Innovative Features: The F-150 comes with a pro-access tailgate, six engine choices, and the best-selling hybrid full-size truck.

Safety First: Every F-150 includes standard safety features like emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and exit warning.

Accessible Luxury: With a starting price just under $36k, the F-150 offers a blend of capability and affordability.

The F-Series Phenomenon: 71K Units Ahead of the Competition

In the fiercely competitive market, the F-Series trucks continue to dominate, leading by a staggering 71k units ahead of the nearest competitor, marking a 20% increase. Ford is a true automotive giant with an incredible legacy spanning decades, durability testing that covers nearly 4 million miles, and a commitment to American manufacturing.

That wraps up our 2023 Detroit Auto Show’s hottest vehicle coverage. These outstanding models from Cadillac, GMC, Lincoln, Jeep, and Ford promise exciting advancements in technology, performance, and style. As the automotive industry charges forward, it’s clear that innovation is the name of the game, and these vehicles are leading the pack. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of automobiles right here at Our Auto Expert.