Popular car auction website Bring a Trailer never fails to impress with the variety of vehicles that show up in its listings.

Take for example this Acura ARX-05 DPi race car, which at the time of publication has a bid of $175,000 and eight days left to go in its sale.

First spotted by Jalopnik, the listing was posted by Honda’s own Honda Performance Development motorsports division. It’s for the no. 10 Acura ARX-05 DPi built and raced by Wayne Taylor Racing in the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The car was completed in late 2021 and entered in 10 races during the 2022 season. It managed wins at races held at Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Road America, which led to it taking second in the Teams’ Championship, behind the no. 60 Acura ARX-05 fielded by Meyer Shank Racing. The listing says the car has run 11,000 miles.

No. 7 Wayne Taylor Racing 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car – Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission from Xtrac. The chassis is an Oreca design and features a double-wishbone pushrod suspension, electronically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, an air-jack system, and a brake package consisting of Brembo 6-piston calipers and AP Racing carbon-ceramic rotors. Staggered Rotiform 18-inch forged-aluminum wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport P2L tires.

A chassis tag mounted to the carbon-fiber tub lists this ARX-05 as chassis number seven.

The availability of a top-level race car in almost complete form represents a rare opportunity for collectors. The buyer won’t be able to compete with it in future seasons of the SportsCar Championship, though.

The DPi class will be replaced next year by the return of the GTP class as the premier class of the SportsCar Championship. The GTP class will be eligible for both the new LMDh race cars and the existing LMH cars. Acura will be present, competing with a new ARX-06 LMDh race car.

