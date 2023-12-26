The 2024 Genesis G70 compact sedan gets a $42,695 base price to go with an updated base engine. That’s up from $40,525 for the 2023 model.

The new price, which includes a mandatory $1,195 destination charge, applies to the 2.5T Standard RWD model. This entry grade gets the new 2.5-liter turbo-4, which replaces the previous 2.0-liter turbo-4. Output is up 48 hp to 300 hp, while an 8-speed automatic transmission remains standard (Genesis dropped the G70’s manual transmission for the 2022 model year).

Previously optional Brembo brakes are now standard. Other standard features include a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather upholstery, and 19-inch wheels. All-wheel drive is a $2,100 option for the 2.5T Standard grade, but a heated steering wheel is included as well.

For an additional $4,200 (with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive), the 2.5T Sport Prestige grade adds dark chrome exterior trim, leather seats, and a Lexicon audio system, among other features.

A twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 remains as well, producing 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. The cheapest V-6 model is the 3.3T Sport Advanced RWD, which starts at $51,145 and includes many of the features of the 2.5T Sport Prestige Grade. As with the turbo-4, all-wheel drive is a $2,100 option on the lower V-6 trim level.

A 3.3T Sport Prestige is also available, priced $4,400 above the 3.3T Sport Advanced whether you select rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. It adds adaptive dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, nappa leather upholstery, a head-up display, a power trunk lid, a surround-view camera system, and a blind-spot camera feature with a display in the instrument cluster.

Two new colors—Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue—are available for 2024, and the G70 wears a new version of the Genesis logo. Inside, there’s a new climate-control display and a pair of new two-tone color options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige.

The G70 debuted for the 2019 model year and received a major refresh for 2022, which brought updated styling and a more mature personality. It remains Genesis’ smallest sedan, sitting below the G80 and G90 in the lineup. The G80 gets a refresh for the 2025 model year, featuring a revamped dash.

