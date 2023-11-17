After an update for the 2023 model year, the Lincoln Corsair carries over to 2024 mostly unchanged.

The only real change is an increase in the length of the subscription period for the Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving system from two years to four. This system, shared with Ford models and previously badged Activeglide on Lincoln models, on all three Corsair trim levels. For 2024, the base model is called Premiere instead of Standard, with the Reserve and the Grand Touring plug-in hybrid above it.

2024 Lincoln Corsair

BlueCruise was added as part of the Corsair’s 2023 model-year update. That update also included a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch touchscreen inside, and minor styling changes outside. The Corsair debuted for the 2020 model year as a replacement for the Lincoln MKC, and shares a platform with the current-generation Ford Escape.

The powertrain lineup is expected to remain unchanged for 2024. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque is standard, connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

2024 Lincoln Corsair

The Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid’s powertrain incorporates an Atkinson-cycle 2.5-liter inline-4 and continuously variable transmission (CVT) is good for 266 hp and gets standard all-wheel drive. With the departure of the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring for 2024, the Corsair Grand Touring becomes the only plug-in model in Lincoln’s lineup. The redesigned 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will offer a hybrid powertrain, however, and Lincoln plans to begin launching all-electric models in 2025.

Pricing starts at $40,125 for the base Corsair Premiere, including a mandatory $1,395 destination charge. Reserve and Grand Touring models start at $44,510 and $55,320 with destination, respectively.

