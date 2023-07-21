The 2024 Toyota Camry sedan rolls into the new year unchanged and with a modest $100 price increase for gas models and a $200 increase for hybrid models versus the 2023 Toyota Camry, Toyota disclosed Thursday.

There are 18 different configurations and three engine options for the 2024 Toyota Camry, as if it is single-handedly propping up the midsize sedan segment. All 18 models come with a mandatory destination fee of $1,095.

They also boast top crash-test ratings and come standard with driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, a rear-seat reminder, and automatic high beams.

The base 203-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission can be had with LE, SE, SE Nightshade, XLE, and XSE trims. Front-wheel drive is standard, but available all-wheel drive adds $1,400 more. The V-6 and hybrid models only come with front-wheel drive.

2024 Toyota Camry

The LE costs $27,515 and rolls on 17-inch wheels. Standard features include LED lighting, cloth seats, a power driver seat, a satellite radio trial, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alex compatibility.

The value buy is the $29,950 LE Hybrid for $2,435 more than the inline-4. A small lithium-ion battery powers a 118-hp motor that supplements the 2.5-liter inline-4 to help it achieve an excellent 52 mpg combined, thanks in part to its 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers.

The SE grade costs $29,055 and adds 18-inch black alloy wheels, a black grille, synthetic leather upholstery, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel. For an extra $1,000, SE Nightshade models add black window trim, black side mirrors that are heated and power-folding, 19-inch bronze-finished alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, and other cosmetic flourishes. The SE Hybrid costs $31,485, while the SE Hybrid Nightshade costs $32,485.

2024 Toyota Camry

The $32,265 XLE grade adds more premium features such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen, a 7.0-inch digital cluster display, leather seats, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, wood inlay dash trim, ambient interior lighting, rear seat vents, and more. The XLE Hybrid runs $34,840.

The entry point for the Camry’s impressive 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6 with the 8-speed automatic is the Camry TRD for $34,580. The sporty model rides on a suspension that lowers it 0.6 inch; uses different shocks and stiffer coil springs and sway bars; has bigger brakes with dual-piston calipers; and rolls on wider 19×8.5-inch wheels wrapped in Potenza summer tires. A cat-back dual exhaust and a black front and rear diffuser flex some sport on the outside, and TRD badges are found inside and out.

The XSE tops the Camry lineup at $32,815 with the inline-4, $35,390 as a hybrid, or $37,940 with the V-6. It features a wireless smartphone charger, but items such as a heated steering wheel and head-up display still cost extra.

The 2024 Camry goes on sale in September.

