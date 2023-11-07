As Ram plans to expand its 1500 pickup lineup with battery-electric (called REV) and plug-in series-hybrid models, the gas version gets a redesign for 2025 and the EVs should come later in the year. Ram introduced the next-generation 1500 gas model on Tuesday and it marks the end for the Hemi engine and the TRX model.

The Hemi gives way to the Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 that has already appeared in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. In its base form for the 1500, the engine makes 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, same as in other applications. The high-output version cranks up the output to 540 hp and 521 lb-ft thanks to 28 psi of boost. The HO version makes 145 more horses and 110 more lb-ft than the 5.7-lilter Hemi V-8 it replaces. Ram says it’s also more efficient. Aluminum is used aluminum for the block, cylinder head, and oil pan. The base engine will continue as the 3.6-liter V-6 with eTorque. It makes 305 hp and 269 lb-ft in the current model, and the eTorque electric motor can add another 90 lb-ft. Every engine will come with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Ram 1500

The HO engine will appear in the new RHO model that is due late in the year. It will replace the TRX as the most capable off-roader, though with less than that model’s 702 hp and at a lower price. Expect all the off-road suspension and protection from the TRX, though.

Every 2025 Ram 1500 will ride a new fully boxed ladder frame made from 95% high-strength steel. Ram says it will have enhanced durability and rigidity and lighter weight. Max towing capacity will fall slightly, though, to 11,580 pounds, down from 12,750 pounds in the current model. The maximum payload will be unchanged at 2,300 pounds and the truck will be able to ford up to 24 inches of water.

The new Ram will use a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension with coil springs. It will also offer a four-corner air suspension with five ride heights and adaptive dampers. Open or limited-slip differentials will be available, as will an electronic locking rear diff and three axle ratios: 3:21, 3:55, and 3:92. A new high-torque rear axle with a 25-mm larger ring gear will be available for high-power models.

2025 Ram 1500

Ram’s 2025 model lineup will take on a three-pronged approach, with the core line of work trucks, a line of sport trucks, and a line of luxury trucks that will be highlighted by the new Tungsten line topper. The complete model lineup will consist of Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, and Limited models. Ram also promised Warlock and Rebel models in the sport truck lineup, as well as the RHO, but didn’t say if they’ll be trim levels or option packages.

A revised exterior design is far more evolution than revolution. A total of eight grilles will be offered by model; all will be larger and have larger “RAM” lettering set higher. LED headlights will come standard and the Limited and higher models will get adaptive headlights with distinct welcome and departure sequences. The Tungsten will also get LED fog lights.

2025 Ram 1500

The familiar RamBox system with storage in the bed sidewalls and a 115-volt power outlet will return, but Ram didn’t say in which models. A newly available power tailgate will be offered, and it can be opened from a keyfob. Buyers will also be able to get a bed rail system with four sliding cleats. Ram will also offer a 2-kw onboard power inverter for the bed to power plug-in tools, lights, etc.

2025 Ram 1500

More screen space highlights the interior of the new 1500. Ram didn’t say if they will be standard, but the truck will offer a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch portrait-style infotainment screen to run the Uconnect 5 system. A 10.3-inch front passenger screen will also be offered, either as an option or on higher-end models.

Other high-end features will include 24-way power-adjustable front seats with massage, heating, and cooling; a 23-speaker Klipsch audio system with 1,375 watts of power and 24 channels; dual wireless smartphone chargers; and a phone-as-key feature. The Tungsten will have a diamond theme (because tungsten is about as hard as a diamond) and each truck will get a badge on center console with an inlaid metal Tungsten logo set in crystal lens with an embossed VIN. Every Ram will add a driver’s footrest and a new electrical architecture with over-the-air update capability.

The 2025 Ram 1500 will be offered with two active driver-assist systems. One will requires the driver’s hands to stay on the steering wheel. It will use adaptive cruise control and active lane assist to handle other driving duties. A hands-free version will requires eyes on the road but the driver’s hands won’t always have to be on the wheel. It will also be able to perform lane changes. Ram will also offer trailer hitch lineup assist, a rear camera mirror, and automatic parking.

The 2025 Ram 1500 is due in the first quarter of 2024, the RHO is set for the third quarter, and the new Ramcharger will arrive in the fourth quarter. Prices, complete specifications, and a full list of features will be available closer to launch.

