Alfa Romeo plans to launch at least one new model every year through 2027, at which point it will be a fully electric brand.

One of those models will be a redesigned Giulia, which Autocar has learned will offer up to 1,000 hp.

Citing comments made by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the magazine reported last week that the new electric Giulia will arrive around the middle of the decade with a base grade offering close to 345 hp, a mid-range Veloce offering around 790 hp, and a range-topping Quadrifoglio offering around 1,000 hp, or enough to put Tesla’s Model S Plaid on notice.

The new Giulia will also reportedly deliver up to 435 miles of range on the WLTP cycle used overseas. This should still translate to more than 350 miles on the stricter EPA cycle, which points to the car coming with at least 100 kwh of battery capacity.

Jean-Philippe Imparato

The platform will likely be the STLA Large from parent company Stellantis. The STLA Large platform, which will also underpin Dodge’s electric muscle car due in 2024, features an 800-volt electrical architecture, making high-speed charging possible. Owners of STLA Large-based vehicles can expect 10-80% charges to take around 20 minutes on a DC fast charger.

Alfa Romeo’s first EV will arrive as soon as 2024. Tipped to be called the Brennero, it will be a subcompact crossover twinned with the recently revealed Jeep Avenger on sale overseas. There will also be a related Fiat model, possibly using Fiat’s Panda name.

According to Autocar, the electric Giulia will follow in 2025 and a related electric Stelvio will hit the streets in 2026. A large EV, either a sedan or SUV, will then arrive in 2027. Imparato has previously said the large EV is being developed in the U.S.

Before the arrival of all these EVs, Alfa Romeo is expected to launch a supercar that’s rumored to be called the 6C. The car is expected to debut this summer with a version of Alfa Romeo’s twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6, possibly in a hybrid configuration.

