Ferrari is the latest in a long line of automakers to reveal a concept for the “Gran Turismo” video game series.

The concept is part of the Vision Gran Turismo series, which was a challenge put forward to car design teams around the world last decade by Kazunori Yamauchi, the creator of Gran Turismo. His challenge was for design teams to come up with the ultimate grand tourer. While most of the resulting concepts have been too wild for production, some have influenced the designs of production-bound models.

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept is unlikely to make it into production, at least in its current single-seater format. The car does share some features, particularly at the rear, with Ferrari’s new 499P LMH race car. There’s also no missing the connection to the Pininfarina-styled Ferrari Modulo concept unveiled at the 1970 Geneva auto show.

While the design might be too wild for production, the mechanical package is something we could potentially see in a future top-end Ferrari, like a road-going version of Ferrari’s 499P. Power in the Vision GT comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 related to the engine in the 499P and 296 GTB.

However, with no regulations to worry about, the engine’s performance has been dialed up to 1,016 hp—achieved at a lofty 9,000 rpm. A trio of electric motors add a further 322 hp. The motors are split, with two at the front axle and one at the rear working in combination with the mid-mounted V-6. The engine and rear motor deliver 811 lb-ft, which the car puts to the ground with help from a sophisticated suspension setup, Ferrari said.

Thanks to carbon-fiber construction and a lack of creature comforts, the Vision GT, if built, would tip the scales at just 2,756 pounds. Combine this with the estimated 1,337-hp output, and Ferrari estimates you’ll have a car capable of hitting 60 mph in under two seconds, 100 mph in under five seconds, and reaching a top speed in excess of 217 mph. A lap time of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track is estimated at less than 1:10, which means it would be nearing times set by Ferrari’s Formula 1 race cars.

Ferrari unveiled its Vision GT concept on Sunday during the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monte Carlo. The reveal marked 75 years since Ferrari launched its first race car, the 125 S.

While Ferrari has no plans to put the concept into production, a full-scale model will be present at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from Dec. 15 to Mar. 23.

