GMC offers off-road-ready versions of the Sierra 1500 in the form of the AT4 and AT4X, but if that isn’t enough capability, Texas-based PaxPower has an aftermarket solution.

The PaxPower Jackal package further upgrades the off-road capability of mid-2022-2024 GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, adding long-travel suspension, widened bodywork, and a supercharger option to donor trucks.

GMC Sierra 1500 PaxPower Jackal

The package can be applied to any Sierra trim level with a crew cab and short bed. New fenders widen the truck by 8.0 inches, and the exterior can be further modified with a choice of aftermarket hoods and off-road bumpers. The widened fenders help fit 35-inch or 37-inch BFGoodrich tires, mounted on 17-inch wheels.

The revised suspension includes boxed steel control arms that increase track width by 6.0 inches, add 3.0 inches of ground clearance, and provide additional suspension travel, according to PaxPower. The front suspension uses 2.5-inch coilovers, while the rear suspension features progressive leaf springs. Front and rear remote-reservoir King Racing Shocks are included as well. Builds based on the Sierra AT4X use that version’s Multimatic DSSV dampers and model-specific leaf springs.

GMC Sierra 1500 PaxPower Jackal

PaxPower will modify trucks with the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter gasoline V-8s, or the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6, but not the 2.7-liter gasoline turbo-4. The tuner adds a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and a higher-flow air intake to the 6.2-liter V-8, increasing output from the stock 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque to 650 hp and 650 lb-ft. The supercharger option adds $13,450 to the base price, and can be had with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty for an additional $2,000.

The base price for the PaxPower Jackal package is $25,950 for most Sierra models and $19,950 for AT4X models because the company reuses more of the stock suspension components. Those prices don’t include the cost of a donor truck, which must be sourced from a GMC dealer. PaxPower also offers similar upgrades for the related Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

