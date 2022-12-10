A rare 1993 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport prototype is up for sale at Florida dealership Fort Lauderdale Collection South.

The car in question is chassis number 006 and engine number 0026. The listing claims engine 0026 is the one that broke the speed record of 212.94 mph in 1992. It’s unclear if the engine was in chassis 006 at the time. The car has just 2,108 miles on the odometer, and it’s painted Grigio Metallic with a blue interior.

Before the Volkswagen Group bought the brand and launched the Veyron and Chiron, Italian businessman Romano Artioli revived Bugatti in 1991 with the the EB110 GT hypercar. Bugatti had been dormant since 1952, but the new EB110 arrived to coincide with what would have been Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday. It sported a quad-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-12 and carbon-fiber bodywork.

1993 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport prototype (photo via Ford Lauderdale Collection South)

The EB110 Super Sport upped the ante, increasing output from the EB110 GT’s 552 hp to 592 hp. Of the 134 EB110s built (including prototypes and two race cars), just 39 were Super Sports. All versions had a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. A year after the 1992 speed record, an EB110 Super Sport set a new speed record of 218 mph. The Super Sport could also accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, a world-beating performance at the time.

Artioli commissioned a lavishly designed factory in Campogalliano, Italy, to build the EB110. The car attracted plenty of attention initially, including from Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, who owned a yellow Super Sport.

1993 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport prototype (photo via Ford Lauderdale Collection South)

However, financial issues, including debts incurred by Artioli after an investment in Lotus, sent Bugatti into bankruptcy in 1995. Some additional cars were later built by Germany’s Dauer using spare chassis, and additional leftover chasses were earmarked for the SP-110 Edonis Fenice announced in 2018.

While it was a commercial failure, the EB110 was an impressive car and an important piece of Bugatti history. Recently, Bugatti launched the Centodieci as a tribute to the EB110, with an interior that pays tribute to the EB110 Super Sport in particular. Production is limited to just 10 cars priced at $8.9 million each. The first Centodieci was completed earlier this year.

