Download the official app of the Champlain Valley Fair, Vermont’s largest annual event! Learn about all the exhibits, concerts, free entertainment, rides and complete food menu!

Coca-Cola Grandstand Events

A Tribute to Michael Jackson and ABBA

Friday, August 27th Dialed Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross

Saturday, August 28th

Buy Tickets Here Night of Fire and Destruction

Sunday, August 29th

Buy Tickets Here

Trevor Contois presents the music of Elton John

Monday, August 30th The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Tuesday, August 31st Figure 8 Racing

Wednesday, September 1st

Buy Tickets Here

Demolition Derby

Thursday, September 2nd

Buy Tickets Here 40th Army Band: Iron Sights

Friday, September 3rd Titans of the 80’s

Saturday, September 4th