Champlain Valley Fair
Download the official app of the Champlain Valley Fair, Vermont’s largest annual event! Learn about all the exhibits, concerts, free entertainment, rides and complete food menu!
Coca-Cola Grandstand Events
A Tribute to Michael Jackson and ABBA
Friday, August 27th
Dialed Action Sports: Freestyle Motocross
Saturday, August 28th
Night of Fire and Destruction
Sunday, August 29th
Trevor Contois presents the music of Elton John
Monday, August 30th
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Tuesday, August 31st
Figure 8 Racing
Wednesday, September 1st
Demolition Derby
Thursday, September 2nd
40th Army Band: Iron Sights
Friday, September 3rd
Titans of the 80’s
Saturday, September 4th
Country Musical Festival
Sunday, September 5th