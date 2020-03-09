Alvarado helps Georgia Tech hold off Miami 63-57

ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored nine of his 16 points in the second half and Georgia Tech rallied after giving up a 20-point lead to beat Miami, 63-57, keeping alive dreams of landing a first-round bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Fellow guard Michael Devoe added 14 points for Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) and center James Banks III pitched in 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Miami point guard Chris Lykes paced the Hurricanes (14-14, 6-12) with 14 points.
