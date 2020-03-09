Boston College holds off NC State rally for 71-68 win

BOSTON (AP) – Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win.
Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven.
The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech
- Walker, Williams lead Florida State’s 99-81 rout of Miami
- Champagnie pops for 30, Pitt slips by Georgia Tech, 73-64
- No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win
- With last-second shot, Duke rallies to beat UNC 98-96 in OT