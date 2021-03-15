Chase for the Championship | ACC Tournament comes down to Florida State, Georgia Tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday marks the second time in Atlantic Coast Conference history that a North Carolina-based team will not appear in the tournament championship game.

In 1990, Georgia Tech beat Virginia in Charlotte for the tournament title – the only other championship game missing a Big Four school.

Saturday, No. 2 Florida State (16-5) and No. 4 Georgia Tech (16-8) meet at 8:30 p.m. in Greensboro.

The teams split their regular season games – the Seminoles won 74-61 in Tallahassee on Dec. 15, while the Yellow Jackets won 76-65 in Atlanta on Jan. 30.

Chase for the Championship will be live from Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. to preview the tournament title game between the Noles and Jackets.