Chase for the Championship | COVID-19 knocks out Virginia as UNC topples VT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, COVID-19 has knocked a team out of the ACC Tournament – this time it’s No. 1-seeded Virginia.

The Cavaliers topped Syracuse on Thursday with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer with their sights set on red-hot Georgia Tech.

Now the Yellow Jackets will face either Florida State or North Carolina.

The Seminoles haven’t played a game all week while the Tar Heels will be playing their third game in three days.

The Heels and Noles split their two regular season meetings.

Friday’s lone semifinal game is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Chase for the Championship is live from Greensboro at 11 a.m. to breakdown the Tar Heels and Seminoles matchup.