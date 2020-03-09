Dawes’ career-best 22 leads Clemson past Boston College 82-64

BOSTON (AP) – Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points and hot-shooting Clemson coasted to an 82-64 victory over Boston College Saturday for its ninth consecutive win over the Eagles.
The Tigers haven’t lost to BC since March 5, 2013. BC was led by Jay Heath’s 16 points.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
