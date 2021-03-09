Devoe, Wright lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 75-63

Wake Forest guard Ian DuBose (11) and forward Ody Oguama (33) and Georgia Tech forward Rodney Howard (24) reach for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Michael Devoe scored 20 points, Moses Wright had 17, and Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 75-63 in a regular season finale.

The Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference ) extended their winning streak to six games.

Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) has lost seven straight.

Jordan Usher added 14 points and Jose Alvarado had 11 for Georgia Tech.

Ian DuBose scored 18 points and Daivien Williamson had 15 for Wake Forest, which will open postseason play in the first round of the ACC tournament.

Georgia Tech can clinch a double-bye in the tournament if Louisville loses to Virginia.