Elon upsets top-seed James Madison in CAA tourney, 72-71

Elon forward Chuck Hannah (1) grabs a rebound during the first half of a Colonial Athletic Association Basketball Championship quarterfinal game in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) – Hunter McIntosh was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound and his two free throws were just enough for Elon to survive a 3-point shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded James Madison 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

For the second straight year, Elon advanced to the CAA semifinals.

The eighth-seeded Phoenix meet No. 4 seed Hofstra on Monday. Hofstra is the defending tournament champion.

McIntosh scored 24 points for Elon, Simon Wright added 18, Ikenna Ndugba 14.

Justin Amadi and Vado Morse led JMU (13-7) with 21 points apiece, with Amadi’s career high including 8-for-8 from the field with two blocks and three steals.