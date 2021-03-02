Georgia Tech tops Syracuse 84-77 for fourth straight victory

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ATLANTA (AP) – Moses Wright dunked his way to 31 points, tying his season high, and Georgia Tech strengthened its NCAA Tournament chances by beating Syracuse 84-77 for the Yellow Jackets’ fourth consecutive win.

Wright scored 19 points and had six of his seven dunks in the second half when the Yellow Jackets were able to pull away from the Orange, who saw their NCAA chances dissipate further with their second straight loss.

Alan Griffin had four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Syracuse.

Both teams have two regular-season games remaining.