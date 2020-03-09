Gibbs scores game-high 22 as Irish beat Virginia Tech 64-56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points in what could have been his final home game as Notre Dame closed out the regular season with a 64-56 victory over Virginia Tech.
Gibbs, one of three departing players who were saluted before the Purcell Pavilion fans, hit 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Reserve Dane Goodwin added 13 points and nine rebounds for coach Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish who got 12 rebounds from double-double machine John Mooney but just seven points.
The 6-foot-9 senior forward had entered the game leading the nation in double-doubles with 25.
Grad student Rex Pflueger had seven points.
