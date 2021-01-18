Gray’s 17 points lead Florida State past Louisville 78-65

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 18: David Johnson #13 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at KFC YUM! Center on January 18, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (AP) – RaiQuan Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, Wyatt Wilkes scored 13 points and Florida State beat Louisville 78-65 on Monday night.

Wilkes made two of Florida State’s four 3-pointers during a 17-3 run for a 22-7 lead and the Seminoles led by double figures for the rest of the first half. Louisville got within 57-49 with 11:34 remaining in the second half, but Balsa Koprivica answered with a dunk to start an 8-0 run.

Malik Osborne added 12 points, Rayquan Evans scored 11 and Scottie Barnes 10 for Florida State (8-2, 4-1 ACC), which shot 50% from the field including 9 of 21 from 3-point range. M.J. Walker had 10 assists and five rebounds, but was just 1-of-7 shooting for two points. Anthony Polite, averaging 9.6 points, did not play.

Florida State won its fourth consecutive game against Louisville — the Seminoles longest winning streak against the Cardinals since the series began in the 1968-69 season.

Carlik Jones scored 17 points, and David Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (9-3, 4-2). Jae’Lyn Withers added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State is scheduled to host No. 20 Clemson on Saturday. Louisville is set to face Duke on Saturday in the second of three straight home games.