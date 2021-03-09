McGusty scores 27, rallies Miami over Boston College 80-76

Chase for the Championship

Miami guards Kameron McGusty (23) and Isaiah Wong, right, attempt to steal the ball from Boston College guard Makai Ashton-Langford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Kameron McGusty scored a season-high 27 points and led a late rally as Miami defeated Boston College 80-76 in a regular-season finale.

The Hurricanes went scoreless for over 4 1/2 minutes to trail 68-66 with 3:40 left.

McGusty ended the drought with a bucket, scoring the first seven points of a 9-0 run that gave Miami a 75-68 lead with 1:49 remaining. James Karnik scored 15 points.

The teams started the day with the same winning percentage (.167) so they were playing to avoid becoming the lowest seed for the ACC tournament.

