No. 11 Louisville gets past Hokies, takes half-game ACC lead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals rebounded from last week’s loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play.
Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday.
Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech, which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.
- Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech
- Walker, Williams lead Florida State’s 99-81 rout of Miami
- Champagnie pops for 30, Pitt slips by Georgia Tech, 73-64
- No. 5 Louisville tops Virginia 80-73 for 10th straight win
- With last-second shot, Duke rallies to beat UNC 98-96 in OT