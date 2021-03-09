Pairings and bracket released for upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia has earned the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top seed as the tournament gets underway next week.

The tournament will be held in Greensboro with the first three games on Tuesday.

RELATED: Click here to view the ACC Tournament bracket

No. 12 Pitt (10-11, 6-10) takes on No. 13 Miami (8-16, 4-15) at 2 p.m., No. 10 Duke (11-11, 9-9) faces No. 15 Boston College (4-15, 2-11) at 4:30 p.m. and No. 11 Notre Dame (10-14, 7-11) plays No. 14 Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

The second round on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) taking on No. 9 NC State (13-9, 9-8). No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6, 10-6) faces the winner of the Pitt-Miami game at 2:30 p.m.

In the evening session, No. 7 Louisville (13-6, 8-5) plays the winner of the Duke-BC matchup at 6:30 p.m., with No. 6 North Carolina (16-9, 10-6) facing the Notre Dame-Wake Forest winner at 9 p.m.

Here is the full ACC Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 9 – First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami (ACC Network)4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College (ACC Network)7 p.m. – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 10 – Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State (ACC Network)2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner (ACC Network)6:30 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner (ACC Network)9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner (ACC Network)

Thursday, March 11 – Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN or ESPN2)2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)6:30 p.m. – No. 2 Florida State vs. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)9 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 12 – Semifinals

6:30 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 13 – Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)