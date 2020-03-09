Virginia sinks last-second 3-pointer to edge UNC 64-62

Garrison Brooks (15) and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (25) go for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Tomas Woldetensae scored 18 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lift Virginia past North Carolina 64-62.

Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the Cavaliers, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Woldetensae’s winning shot came after North Carolina’s Christian Keeling made three free throws to give the Tar Heels a 62-61 lead with 10.3 seconds left.

Keeling had been fouled by Woldetensae while attempting a 3-point shot.

Garrison Brooks scored 20 points to lead North Carolina, which lost its fifth consecutive game.

