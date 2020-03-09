Wake Forest rallies late, downs No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 25: Chaundee Brown #23 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is guarded by Tre Jones #3 and Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during their game at LJVM Coliseum Complex on February 25, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest erased a 9-point deficit with 1:21 left in the second half on its way to a 113-101 double-overtime win over No. 7 Duke Tuesday at home.

Brandon Childress, who hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 17 seconds left in regulation, nailed a trey right out of the gate in the second overtime. Childress later knocked down a shot to push Wake Forest’s lead to 107-99 with 1:16 to go. The Demon Deacons cruised from there.

Wake Forest took an 85-84 lead midway through the first overtime thanks to consecutive jumpers by Ismael Massoud and Childress. The duo then pushed that lead to four with 47 ticks remaining.

Alex O’Connell nailed a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime to put Duke within one. Tre Jones’ free throws tied the game at 97-97 with seven seconds left in overtime

The hosting Demon Deacons led by as many as 12 points in the first half but found themselves knotted at 39 apiece by halftime. The Blue Devils, starting with a Wendell Moore Jr. jumper, went from tied to leading by 10 a little more than seven minutes into the second half.

Cassius Stanley had nine points in the first 8:30 of the second half as the Blue Devils, who trailed by a dozen in the first, built a double-digit lead of their own.

Chaundee Brown whittled away at Wake Forest’s deficit as he hit a jumper and followed that with a 3-pointer. A Childress free throw put the Demon Deacons within two possessions, 62-56, with 9:41 left in the second half.

Matthew Hurt knocked down a pair of free throws to give Duke a 78-69 lead with 1:21 to go in regulation. Olivier Sarr’s and-1 kickstarted Wake Forest’s eventual rally. Sarr had a dunk with 34 seconds left to set the table for Childress’ tying basket.

Moore, Hurt, Stanley, Jones, and Vernon Carey Jr. all scored in double figures. All of Wake Forest’s starters scored in double figures with Sarr and Brown combining for 49.

Wake Forest had lost four of its last five before Tuesday’s win. It will wrap up a three-game homestand with Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Blue Devils, who have lost two of their last three, will head to Virginia on Saturday.