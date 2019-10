Sweet, handsome and energetic, one year old Ludo loves people.

He came to the shelter because his family couldn’t handle his medical needs. His breed and coloring has resulted in skin issues and is medicated for it. Ludo also has an ACL tear so he needs slow long walks.

He is described as a big (65 pound) baby with a lot of love to give. And we cant forget his favorite toy….his blue ball must go home with him.

If you want to learn more about Ludo, click here.