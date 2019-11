Shadow is an 8-year-old boy who has a love for the water and just hanging out on the couch.

He came from South Carolina and has been with Passion 4 Paws since October. He does well with cats and dogs and is energetic despite being older.

He prefers with older kids. Shadow is very expressive, is crate and potty trained. He knows Touch, Sit, Paw, Lay Down, and Roll Over.

To learn more about Shadow, click here.