Bombshell is a 2019 American drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph.

The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, and is based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. John Lithgow, Kate Mckinnon, and others appear in supporting roles.

Bombshell was released on December 13 and is rated R.