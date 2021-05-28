At the Box Office: ‘Cruella’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews Disney’s tale of how Cruella De Vil became the villain she’s known as today.

“I was so ready for this… and it was hugely disappointing”, Swift says. The critic tells us the writing in this film is “atrocious” and costumes are “not great”; “They were fine, but they’re suppose to be brilliant, because now they’re making her into a costume designer, which is odd.”

Though Swift admits some aspects to this film are fun, she doesn’t recommend folks spend money on Disney Plus for it, “…wait until it’s free”.

“Cruella” is available now on Disney Plus with a payment.