At the Box Office: ‘Hollywood’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘Hollywood’.

The Netflix series follows several individuals with aspirations to “make it big” in post-World War II Hollywood.

The Ryan Murphy drama has quite a few names to drop; Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, and Holland Taylor, just a few among the all-star cast.

Swift, however, argues why you might want to steer clear of the new limited series.

She puts, frankly, “There are a lot of amazing things out there… ‘Hollywood’ is not one of them.”