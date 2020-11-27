At the Box Office: ‘Mank’

‘Citizen Kane’ has been dubbed, by acolytes and critics alike, as the best movie ever made. It even won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. With all this in mind, you’d think a film about the screenwriter himself, would follow suit, right?

Not according to Film Critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift.

“This was such was such a missed opportunity and I don’t think most people on Netflix are going to make it through the first twenty minutes.”

Swift says the film is long and disappointing. She describes the main character, based off screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz, as an alcoholic who thinks he’s smarter than everyone.

“Herman Mankiewicz was so unlikable as a main character… that was hard to connect to.”

It’s safe to say this film is not Julia Swift approved. She says, “definitely skip this one.”