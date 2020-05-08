At the Box Office: ‘Normal People’

Janelle Brassard

This week ‘At The Box Office’ Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘Normal People’ and shares a special surprise.

‘Normal People’ is based off a book, of the same name, by Sally Rooney. It tracks the story of a young couple in Dublin. Swift gives a nod to the sensitivity in the series portrayal.

She also commends director Lenny Abrahamson for creating a show that gives a sense of escapism with depth.

The series is now available on Hulu.

And with film-making in mind, the assistant college professor also treats us to a compilation of some of her student’s work… in the form of a movie trailer, of course. All pieces in the trailer are pulled from films made by graduating seniors at Champlain College.

