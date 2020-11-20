At the Box Office: ‘The Crown’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, covers the fourth season of ‘The Crown’.

The series is based on a play, ‘The Audience’, and tracks the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Swift says what makes this season different is that the chronicles inch closer to modern times, as character story lines near what the royal family is, arguably, most known for.

“we’re starting to get into Charles and Diana”, the critic says.

All four seasons of ‘The Crown’ are available now on Netflix.