At the Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Community

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift casts a lasso of truth around this one!

WW84 is the sequel to 2017’s highly acclaimed DC Film, ‘Wonder Woman’. The second film has already grossed more than $100 million worldwide since its’ Christmas day debut.

However, Swift says she found herself unimpressed after the first few minutes, “Wonder Woman 1984 is a huge disappointment”.

She blames most of her displeasure on the film’s writing, saying it’s so bad, it’s laughable.

The film, co-written and directed by Patty Jenkins, finds Diana Prince living a quiet life amongst regular humans in the 1980s, before choas ensues.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is available now on HBO Max.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog