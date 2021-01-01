At the Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift casts a lasso of truth around this one!

WW84 is the sequel to 2017’s highly acclaimed DC Film, ‘Wonder Woman’. The second film has already grossed more than $100 million worldwide since its’ Christmas day debut.

However, Swift says she found herself unimpressed after the first few minutes, “Wonder Woman 1984 is a huge disappointment”.

She blames most of her displeasure on the film’s writing, saying it’s so bad, it’s laughable.

The film, co-written and directed by Patty Jenkins, finds Diana Prince living a quiet life amongst regular humans in the 1980s, before choas ensues.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is available now on HBO Max.