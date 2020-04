Staff at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Student Health and Counseling Center wanted to spread a little cheer…

So they decided to make a silly video that includes a motivational song, some dancing, and a man acting in a Darth Vader costume.

The singer featured in the video is nurse Monica Lattrell. She says the hope was to let students know their staff is still there for them, along with creating a few chuckles.

The staff ends the video with a reminder to be #cardinalstrong.