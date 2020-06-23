Colchester school district delivering free summer meals

COLCHESTER,VT- The Colchester school district will be providing free summer meals to children throughout Colchester. The meals will be delivered by CSD employees and volunteers to 20 pick-up locations around the area. The program will run Monday, June 22nd to Friday August 14th.

The meals are free to all children ages 18-years-old and younger. There is no sign-up required and all meals are first come, first served. The meals include two cartons of milk, breakfast item, hot lunch, and a healthy side. Menus for the meals are posted on the schools COVID-19 page of their website.

Some of the pick-up locations include Colchester High School, Airport Park, Porters Point School, and Burnham library. When picking up your meal, look for a red or blue minivan that says, “Colchester School District” on the side. A full list of pick-up locations and times can be found here.

