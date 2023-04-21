In celebration of Earth Day this Saturday, Rozalia Project in collaboration with the Community Sailing Center, the Conservation Law Foundation, Outdoor Gear Exchange, and the Church Street Marketplace is hosting a waterfront clean up in Burlington, VT.

The event gets started at the Sailing Center on Lake Street at 9 AM. Trash collection will wrap up around 10:30 AM. Afterwards, the trash collected will be used to make a Lake Monster Marine Debris Sculpture on Church Street.

The event is free but registration is required, and you can register at this link here.

In South Hero, the South Hero Land Trust is hosting a volunteer tree planting at the Folsom School on South Street.

The first tree planting session kicks off at 10 AM, and a second one gets started at 12:30 PM. After tree planting people will be able to enjoy a potluck meal and live music.

Organizers ask that people leave their pets at home.

The event is free to attend, but they ask that you RSVP at this link here.