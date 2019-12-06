Essex Holiday Fair kicks off this weekend to benefit a local Relay for Life Team

The Essex Holiday Fair will be held at the Essex High School 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 on December 7th from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The event is in its 4th year and has helped the Relay for Life team Sunflowers raise over $4500 for the American Cancer Society.

Santa will even be taking time from his busy holiday schedule to make an appearance, and word on the street is he’ll be bringing some candy canes!

For more information, head to the event’s website: https://essexholidayfair.com/



