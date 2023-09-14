The Tunbridge fair kicks of Thurs Sept. 14th, and runs through Sun Sept. 17th. In addition to what you’d expect to find at the fair such as rides, food, and games, there will also be agricultural events and demonstrations, and live music.

The fair gates open at 7:00 each morning, except Sun. the opening is at 8:00. The gates close at 9:00 each night, except Thurs. it closes at 8:00. The live music will keep going though, with groups like Allman Bros. tribute band Soulshine Revival on Fri. night at 9:00 on the main stage, and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction at the same time and place Sat. night.

The fair takes place at 1 Fairgrounds Lane, Tunbridge, VT. Tickets are cash only at the gates, $15 each day, Sat. is $20. Fri. will be Senior Day and seniors get $10 tickets.

In Rutland, the Whoopie Pie Festival, will be held Sat. Sept. 16th. The festival features bakers from across Vermont, and samples of the whoopie pies are available for $1 per sample. There are other activities, events, and fun for the whole family, including a guided yoga session at 1:30 PM for adults, and 3:30 PM for kids.

The event is free for entry.