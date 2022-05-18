This weekend is the 7th annual ‘Richard’s Ride’, an annual Vermont cycling celebration in honor of Richard Tom, a man who tragically passed away after being struck by a speeding vehicle near his home in 2015. John Williams, the Executive Director of the Richard Tom Foundation, joins the Morning Brew to tell us a bit more about the life and legacy of Richard Tom, plus the mission the foundation strives to achieve.

Also joining the Morning Brew is Matt Lyon, a Board Member of the Richard Tom Foundation. He explains more about the organization’s annual cycling event, ‘Richard’s Ride’, which takes place this weekend! If you can’t make it out, or want to help the foundation in ways other than cycling, there’s certainly ways to do so, which Matt also explains.

If you’re interested in participating in ‘Richard’s Ride’ this weekend, you can register online at www.BikeReg.com/rtfoundation. If you’d like to volunteer and help with the event instead, you can sign up at this link.

For more information about the ‘Richard Tom Foundation’, head over to www.richardtomfoundation.com.